Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lottery
Published

Man wins $344M Powerball jackpot after playing fortune cookie numbers

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.

WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.

MEGA MILLIONS WINNING NUMBERS ARE DRAWN FOR $418 MILLION JACKPOT

Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.

Charles W. Jackson Jr. is introduced as the winner of Saturday's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the N.C. Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, N.C.

Charles W. Jackson Jr. is introduced as the winner of Saturday's $344.6 million Powerball jackpot Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the N.C. Education Lottery headquarters in Raleigh, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he'd won a lot more.

"I said, 'Dang, I got them all,'" he said at the news conference.

He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn't watch television news. Once he did, he told his wife, "You ain't going to believe this — I got it all."

Jackson said he hopes the windfall doesn't change him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added, "I'm still going to wear my jeans — maybe newer ones."