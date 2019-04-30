Man wielding baseball bat killed 1, injured 3 outside Denver strip club, police say

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a baseball bat attack outside a Denver strip club that left one person dead and three others injured, according to reports.

An injured woman remained in a hospital, recovering from surgery, one report said. The dead man was said to be a bystander who tried to stop the suspect, according to the report.

According to police, officers received a call about a disturbance outside P.T.’s Showclub around 1 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they saw a suspect, later identified as Ryan Ashland, standing in the parking lot holding a baseball bat, with a seriously injured victim on the ground near him.

TEXAS TEEN BEAT HIS MOTHER WITH BASEBALL BAT, SLIT HER THROAT WITH FRIEND'S HELP, POLICE SAY

Police then tased Ashland after he refused to comply with their demands to drop the bat and surrender, an affidavit said, according to FOX 31 Denver.

Four victims were taken to a hospital, with one victim dying around 4 p.m., the report said.

Two victims have since been released, Denver's KCNC-TV reported.

The woman who remains hospitalized was identified as Denise Villalobos, a dancer at the club.

"I saw her Sunday night.... unresponsive and not doing well," friend Karina Stonecipher told KCNC. “It’s tragic and blows my mind. She’s the sweetest person I’ve met in my life.”

One witness said she saw Ashland strike a woman with the bat and then continue striking others as they tried to flag down passers-by for help.

No information was immediately available on what prompted the alleged attack, or on the identities of the victims. The affidavit is partially redacted, Denver's KMGH-TV reported. Ashland faces charges of first-degree murder and second-degree assault, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since 2011 there have been at least 10 homicides or attacks at Denver-area strip clubs, Westword reported.

Earlier this month, a Denver police officer was suspended for 10 days and docked two days' pay after being caught at P.T.’s Showclub while on duty.