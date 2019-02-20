Man who tipped bar staff $22G arrested for intoxication, possession of firearm while drunk, reports say

A Tennessee man was arrested on public intoxication charges Monday after giving $22,000 in tips to the staff at a Nashville hotel’s bar, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Joel Boyers, 39, of Bellevue, had waitresses competing over who would serve him, Nashville’s FOX 17 reported.

Hotel records show He’d purchased more than a dozen drinks from the minibar in his room and bought two more drinks at the hotel bar, the station reported.

Police were called to the scene after some of Boyers’ friends reported that they’d received strange texts from him, including claims that he’d taken drugs and was carrying a gun while drinking, the Tennessean of Nashville reported.

“He also made bizarre statements about giving away his child on Facebook,” an arrest affidavit says, according to the report.

Police said Boyers told them he’d been drinking all day and had smoked marijuana as well.

The suspect handed his weapon to police, removing it from his pants pocket.

Boyers was booked into a Davidson County jail but was released after posting bond. He is due in court in March, according to the report.