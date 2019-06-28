Expand / Collapse search
Man who stole Jayme Closs' clothing after she went missing is sentenced to probation

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A man who broke into the Wisconsin home of Jayme Closs weeks after her parents were gunned down and she disappeared was sentenced Wednesday to two years' probation.

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 33, was initially charged with felony burglary but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing some of the 13-year-old's clothes. He was found with two girl's tank tops, underwear and a dress.

He told authorities that he was curious about Closs' size and that the clothes wouldn't be missed.

ABDUCTED CLOSS FLAGGED DOWN DOG WALKER AFTER ESCAPE

Kyle Jaenke-Annis, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation for allegedly burglarizing Jayme Closs' home in Barron County, Wisc. (Barron County Sheriff's Department)

He was sentenced in Barron County Circuit Court.

The theft was unrelated to Closs' disappearance, investigators said. Jake Patterson, 21, was sentenced in May to life in prison for fatally shooting Closs' parents in their home back in October and kidnapping the teen.

He held her captive for 88 days in a remote cabin 60 miles from her hometown of Barron before she escaped.

Fox News reporter and trending news producer Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 