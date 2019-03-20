Man who sought drugs smuggled by sled gets 2 more days

A North Carolina man who court documents say imported drugs from Canada "utilizing the dark web" is going to spend two more days in jail for plotting to steal a shipment of counterfeit Xanax pills valued at $1.6 million.

Yazid Al Fayyad Finn, of Cary, North Carolina, who pleaded guilty last summer, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Rutland to time served since his February 2018 arrest, plus two days.

Prosecutors say Finn traveled to Vermont in January 2016 planning to steal almost 200 pounds of pills that had been dragged across the border on a sled by a Quebec man who was apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

In court, Finn apologized for his actions.

A heavily redacted sentencing memo said Finn was a "shy, introverted geek (who) morphed into somebody importing drugs from Canada utilizing the dark web."