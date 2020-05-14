Breakfast for our Heroes: NJ man whose father died on 9/11 gives back to health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy highlighted the efforts of George Zakhary on Twitter Wednesday after he launched a campaign to buy breakfast for medical workers who are on the front lines, fighting the novel coronavirus.

"George Zakhary lost his father on 9/11 and his sister is a health care worker," Murphy wrote.

"He’s been running the Breakfast for our Heroes campaign to provide breakfast for health care workers across the state. He’s already hit 24 hospitals. #NJThanksYou!"

Zakhary's GoFundMe effort was created last month as a tribute to essential workers. His latest push is for those working at Clara Mass Medical Center and Barnabas Health in Livingston.

"Let's give back to those that are risking their lives for us!" he wrote on the webpage. "I will be bringing them breakfast from the best coffee spot in the area, G.O.A.T. Coffee house. (Bagels, coffee, shakes, smoothies, etc.) Let's show our Health Heroes how much we appreciate them. Anything helps! Thank you in advance!"

The campaign has raised over $8,000 with a goal of $15,000. An update posted on May 3 claimed that the funds have helped serve 24 hospitals, three radiology centers, one urgent care center, and one supermarket.

As of Thursday morning, there were over 1.39 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and over 84,000 deaths.