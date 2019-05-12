Man wanted in series of sexual assaults on young females turns himself in to police after 23 years on lam: officials

A 62-year-old man wanted in a serious of sexual assaults involving several young female victims in the 1990s turned himself in to Oregon police Friday, officials said.

Wayne Arthur Silsbee turned himself into the Oregon City Police Department, the FBI announced. He faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a minor and first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, according to a Clackamas County arrest warrant issued on July 24, 1996, officials said. The victims were between the ages of 8 and 10 at the time.

The FBI said it issued an arrest warrant on Sept. 19, 1996, charging Silsbee with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials said Silsbee was acquainted with each of the victims, having either babysat them or taking them to some kind of event.

Silsbee is thought to have most recently lived in Nebraska and is suspected to have ties to Missouri, Colorado, Arizona, northwestern Washington state and San Francisco, the FBI said.

He is expected to make his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities have asked anyone who may have had contact with Silsbee over the last 23 years to contact the Oregon City tip line at 503-496-1616.