Man tried walking 351 miles to have sex with deputy he thought was 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say

A man was arrested after allegedly walking hundreds of miles from Indiana to Wisconsin to have sex with a teen — who turned out to be an undercover sheriff's deputy.

Tommy Lee Jenkins, 32, recently moved from Oshkosh, Wis., to Whitestown, Ind., and on Oct. 1 started chatting with someone named "Kylee," who he thought was a 14-year-old girl living in Neenah, Wis., with her mom, federal prosecutors said.

WOMAN RAPED IN NEW YORK CITY AFTER GETTING LOST, ASKING MAN FOR DIRECTIONS, POLICE SAY

Jenkins allegedly "began demanding sexually explicit photographs from 'Kylee' and making plans to engage in sexual activity," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

When he was rejected, authorities claim Jenkins decided to walk to her — 351 miles away. While he walked, "Jenkins continued to engage 'Kylee' in sexually explicit conversations and updated her as to his current location."

The 32-year-old told the teen he wanted to have 500 children with her in one year, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported, citing court documents.

CALIFORNIA HIGH SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGIST ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX WITH STUDENT IN CLASSROOM, OFFICIALS SAY

As it turns out, "Kylee" was not a 14-year-old — but a Winnebago County sheriff's deputy working with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

When Jenkins arrived in Winnebago County on Oct. 10, he was arrested by local authorities and the FBI.

CLICK TO VISIT THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

“Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country,” U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said in a statement. “The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively.”

Jenkins was charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity. He faces a lifetime prison sentence if convicted and, according to online records, remains jailed at the Brown County Jail in Wisconsin.