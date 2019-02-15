Man to stand trial in boy's fatal Detroit freeway shooting

A 24-year-old Detroit man will stand trial for murder in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy on a Detroit freeway during a case of road rage.

Judge Ronald Giles bound over Derrick Durham on Friday during after a preliminary hearing. Durham is charged in the death of 3-year-old Christian Miller, who was shot Jan. 24 while riding in his godmother's SUV on the Southfield Freeway on Detroit's west side. The boy died the following morning.

The Detroit News reports defense attorney Wyatt Harris argued Dunham should be tried on a lesser charge of manslaughter because he didn't intend to shoot the child and didn't know there were children in the vehicle driven by the godmother, Charmaine Strickland. Harris said Durham was provoked by Strickland when she cut Durham off.

