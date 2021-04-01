Florida police dog helps capture man involved in fatal shooting, $100G robbery

A Florida police dog is receiving high praise after helping to successfully apprehend a suspect accused of shooting and robbing another man of $100,000 worth of cash and drugs.

In the early morning hours on Wednesday, deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in Hudson, where authorities found a deceased adult male.

The victim’s girlfriend said she heard six or seven gunshots before her boyfriend stumbled into the bedroom of their camper and collapsed onto the floor unconscious. The suspect, whom she and her boyfriend knew as "Savage", proceeded to walk in, shoot the victim again as he lay on the ground, and told the woman, "If you tell, I’ll kill you," according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect, who was later identified as 20-year-old Tyler Burgos, then stole a backpack from the victim containing an excess of $100,000 in cash and narcotics before fleeing the scene.

At about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Burgos was spotted in a vehicle in the New Port Richey area. Burgos fled the scene as deputies attempted a traffic stop. Responding deputies deployed stop sticks, which successfully hit one of the vehicle's tires.

Burgos then fled into a wooded area where he was quickly detained by Deputy Nicholas Carmack and his K9, Shep. Police also detained 21-year-old Destiny Burgos, who was found inside the driver seat of the car along with two additional backpacks and two guns.

Inside one of the backpacks was more than 100 grams of marijuana, more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, about 19 grams of oxycodone, 12 grams of crack cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana wax and other controlled substances.

Body camera footage shared by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows Carmack shouting for the Burgos to put his hands up. In response, Burgos yells "please!" in apparent pain as Shep bites his leg.

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The agency said it released the footage of the pursuit and apprehension to highlight the work of K9 unit and handlers, while also showing the dangerous situations that they work in.

"However, our K9s also do so much more than tracking suspects, which is shown in this video," the agency added. "They also assist with locating missing and endangered children and adults, searching for those lost in natural disasters and many other specialities. The Pasco Sheriff's Office is proud of our robust K9 unit that serves our community."

In addition to the pair facing charges of drug trafficking and possession, Tyler Burgos faces a homicide charge Destiny Burgos faces charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. Both Tyler and Destiny Burgos were booked into the Pasco County jail. Tyler Burgos was being held without bail and Destiny Burgos was being held in lieu of $110,250 bail.