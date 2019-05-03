Man found dead, hanging from overpass at New York's Central Park

A man was found hanging from an overpass in an apparent suicide on Friday morning in New York's Central Park.

The unnamed 45-year-old man was spotted by a passer-by at the park around 5:45 a.m. The man was reportedly hanging from a long cord with a bag around his head at the Winterdale Arch, located at the northwest area of the park at Central Park West and West 82nd Street.

“He hung himself. Right off the railing at the edge of the arch,” a parks worker told the New York Post.

“I saw a long orange cord. He had tied a plastic bag around his head, too. … It was awful to see."

Police also reportedly found a suicide note with the body but chose not to publicize its contents. The identity of the man was not revealed, pending notification of kin.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of his death.