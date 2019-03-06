Expand / Collapse search
Man rescued from DC radio tower after suffering from hypothermia for hours: officials

By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An employee was working on a radio tower in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday when he became hypothermic and couldn't get himself down, officials said.

A worker who was stranded for hours on a radio tower in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday has been rescued, officials said.

The unidentified man was stranded since around 10 a.m., according to Fox affiliate WTTG. DC Fire and EMS tweeted their unit first received a call for help around 1:20 p.m.

Working roughly 120 feet high on the radio tower, the worker, strapped in a harness and safety equipment, became hypothermic and was "unable to lower himself" down, rescuers said.

Rescue teams later worked to bring the employee down with an aerial ladder. Officials said he'll be evaluated by emergency medical services.

