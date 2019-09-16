Man who let son, 12, drive car that hit boy sentenced to prison

Before he was sentenced last Friday to seven years in prison, an Iowa man admitted in court to letting his 12-year-old son drive a car that ran over and seriously injured a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle.

Jesse Azbill, 34, had been tried in connection with the Aug. 6 accident in Waterloo, Iowa.

The punishment was meted out shortly after Azbill pleaded guilty to charges of aiding and abetting serious injury and child endangerment in a deal with prosecutors.

MEN ARRESTED BREAKING INTO IOWA COURTHOUSE CLAIM THEY WERE HIRED TO TEST ALARM SYSTEM

"I will never let a kid get behind the wheel again," Azbill told the judge, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “I’m sorry. I should have never let it happen. I just want to get out and do good."

Azbill was sitting in the passenger seat of his 1999 Chevy Cavalier as his son was driving, according to the paper.

The injured boy had life-threatening injuries, KCRG-TV reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Azbill’s son was not charged.