Man shot, killed after crashing car into gate at naval air station

A man was shot and killed after crashing his car through the gate of a Texas naval base early Thursday and attempting to attack security personnel.

The driver, who was not been identified, sped past security in a stolen car at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi's northern gate before crashing into a barrier. The vehicle caught fire, and so he exited and charged security officers on foot, a press release said.

In response, the officers fired shots at the man, killing him. The security officials who fired the shots have been assigned to administrative duties while the episode is reviewed.

The car the assailant arrived in, a grey Ford Edge, had been reported stolen about half an hour earlier by a woman pumping gas at a nearby convenience store.

The air base has resumed normal operations, but the north entrance is said to be closed until further notice.