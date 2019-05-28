Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Man sentenced after his wife disappears during honeymoon at sea

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A man whose wife disappeared at sea during the couple's honeymoon was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday — two years after officials found him floating in a well-stocked lifeboat with $100,000 in stolen coins.

Lewis Bennett, 41, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in a Miami federal court and was sentenced to eight years behind bars, the maximum sentence allowed under the terms of his plea deal, WPTV reported.

Lewis Bennett, left, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday after his wife, Isabella Hellman, disappeared at sea two years ago. (Facebook)

Bennett's wife, Isabella Hellman, disappeared in the Bahamas in May 2017 during the couple's honeymoon. Her body has never been recovered and earlier this month a judge declared the 41-year-old presumed dead at sea.

COLORADO MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING FIANCEE WITH BASEBALL BAT, BURNING HER BODY PLEADS NOT GUILTY

Bennett, a dual citizen of the United Kingdom and Australia, insisted he left Hellman on deck when he went to the boat's cabin to sleep. He told authorities he woke up when the craft hit something and found he was alone on the catamaran, which was taking on water.

The FBI has said an inspection found holes in the catamaran's hull were inflicted from the inside, and authorities also alleged hatches were opened in a deliberate attempt to sink the boat.

Investigators searched for Hellman's body for four days — but came up empty. Bennett was found alone in a lifeboat that was packed with provisions and $100,000 worth of stolen coins.

Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer also ordered the FBI to give the keys to Hellman's condominium in Delray Beach to an attorney representing her parents so it can be sold, the Sun-Sentinel reported. The condo is valued at $130,000 and her bank accounts totaled an additional $41,117.

The judge also ordered $18,000 to be placed in a trust fund for the couple's daughter, Emelia. The child, who turns 3 in July, now lives with Bennett's parents in Scotland. The remaining money is slated to go toward paying down debts and defense attorney fees.

In January, Bennett apologized in court to Hellman's family for the "unimaginable pain" they have experienced.

“I have made poor decisions which compounded a tragedy of such magnitude that I pray no one else would ever have to experience it,” Bennett said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

