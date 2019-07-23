Man riding rental scooter on Texas interstate at rush hour startles some

A daring Dallas rider pushed the limits on a lime-colored Lime electric scooter on Monday, tackling downtown traffic during his morning commute.

The rental -- it promised an "awesome experience, both for you and for the community" -- lived up to its slogan, though perhaps not in the way anyone actually intended.

Dashcam footage captured by a driver, Josh Weatherl, showed a man on his scooter, wearing a backpack and headphones, switching lanes along the I-35, which has a speed limit of 70 mph.

The scooter -- the rides are only permitted on streets with speed limits of 35 mph or lower -- zipped through every lane change, the rider checking traffic behind him each time.

"What? Bro ... are you on a bird scooter on the highway? Bro! What are you doing? Bro! What are you doing? ... Oh my gosh," Weatherl could be heard exclaiming on the video as he drove behind the scooter jockey.

The rider could be seen cruising along the highway around 9 a.m. in the lanes near the American Airlines Center and at the northbound exit for Victory Avenue and High Line Drive.