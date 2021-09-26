Body found at NYC hotel days after person jumped from 25th floor
The identity of the man was not immediately released
A 34-year-old man reportedly jumped to his death at a hotel in midtown Manhattan and was found on a second-floor landing.
The body of the man, whose identity was not immediately released, was discovered around 8 a.m. Sunday at the Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street, according to the New York Post.
A source at the New York Police Department said that the man could have jumped up to two days ago.
"He may have jumped a day or two ago," a police source told the Post, adding that the area where the man landed is not open to the public.
Police said that the man jumped from a balcony on the hotel's 25th floor.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Neither the New York Police Department nor the Gotham Hotel responded to a request for comment in time for publication.