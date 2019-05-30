Man posed as Beto O’Rourke campaign worker, breaks into home to eat Popsicle: cops

A Texas man dressed in a Beto O’Rourke campaign shirt allegedly broke into an Austin home Tuesday and helped himself to a Popsicle, reports said.

Neighbors reportedly spotted James Bradford Gibbon II lingering in front of a home in the area, Fox San Antonio reported. His presence prompted someone to ask what he was up to, and he allegedly responded that he was “campaigning for Beto for president.”

He was reportedly found inside the home’s kitchen eating the treat, and was confronted. He allegedly said there was a “misunderstanding” and left. He allegedly admitted to police that he slid through the side door and went through a wallet and briefcase before eating the Popsicle.

He was charged with burglary.