Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

Man posed as Beto O’Rourke campaign worker, breaks into home to eat Popsicle: cops

Fox News
Bradford Gibbon II

Bradford Gibbon II

A Texas man dressed in a Beto O’Rourke campaign shirt allegedly broke into an Austin home Tuesday and helped himself to a Popsicle, reports said.

Neighbors reportedly spotted James Bradford Gibbon II lingering in front of a home in the area, Fox San Antonio reported. His presence prompted someone to ask what he was up to, and he allegedly responded that he was “campaigning for Beto for president.”

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 30Video

He was reportedly found inside the home’s kitchen eating the treat, and was confronted. He allegedly said there was a “misunderstanding” and left. He allegedly admitted to police that he slid through the side door and went through a wallet and briefcase before eating the Popsicle.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was charged with burglary.