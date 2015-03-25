Man pleads guilty _ and mentally ill _ to charges of shooting father-in-law at church Mass

A man accused of shooting his wife's father during a Father's Day Mass in Ogden, Utah, has taken a plea deal.

Charles Richard Jennings Jr. pleaded guilty and mentally ill last week to charges of attempted murder and aggravated burglary. Defendants who enter such a plea can be rehabilitated at the state psychiatric center and returned to prison to serve out their sentences.

The 36-year-old Jennings faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 23.

Doctors have said the point-blank shot could have killed his 66-year-old father-in-law, but that James Evans turned his head at the last minute.

The bullet went through an ear and out a cheek, missing his brain.

His public defender says Jennings was having a psychotic episode and could end up at the Utah State Hospital for rehabilitation.