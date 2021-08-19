Man accused of murdering 2-year-old girl accidentally released: 'Clerical error'

A murder suspect accused of killing a two-year-old girl in a road rage incident was accidentally released by Tennessee authorities due to a "clerical error."

"Someone in the clerk’s office mistakenly entered the bond into the system as $15,000," Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said of murder suspect Tylan McCray , WREG reported.

A judge had set McCray’s bond at $15 million at a court hearing on Tuesday, but he was able to post bond by the end of the day due to the error.

McCray was in jail on first-degree murder, attempted murder and employment of a firearm charges stemming from the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington in 2017.

He was apprehended by authorities on Wednesday, but the victim’s family was left feeling like the "justice system had failed us again."

"I could’ve been out somewhere and spotted him or he spotted me. That’s scary with him already attempting to kill me and my other kids," Leslie Washington, the mother of the victim, said.

"They need to take their jobs a little more serious, especially when you’re dealing with criminals, murderers and rapists," she said. "I think the person needs to be reprimanded for their actions."

Laylah Washinton was shot in Memphis in 2017 when she was riding in a car with her mother, who had gotten into an argument with four men in a black sedan, according to police.

The men opened fire on the car, according to authorities, and Laylah Washington was shot in the head. She died two days after the shooting.

McCray’s cousin, Brandon McCray, was also charged as an accessory in the case.