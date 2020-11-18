Man mistakes girl for granddaughter in suspected Long Island luring

A man in his 70s apparently mistook a 5-year-old girl for his granddaughter and was suspected of attempted luring on Long Island.

The man tried to pull the girl several times in his direction just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday outside St. Brigid's school in Westbury after Mass.

He is partially blind and believed to possibly have dementia, according his family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The girl broke free and ran to her parents.

The Nassau County Police Department said no charges will be filed after his family came forward.