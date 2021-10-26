Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Man shot and killed breaking into Philly home to confront ex-girlfriend: police

A man inside the home shot the man in the chest and leg

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
A shooting in Philadelphia left a man who tried breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home dead, police say.

It happened at a rowhome in the 1800 block of Sanger Street in the Frankford neighborhood Monday night. Investigators say a 34-year-old man went to the home looking for his ex-girlfriend when he kicked the door in around 11:30 p.m. According to authorities, the door was completely kicked off the hinges. 

A man inside the home, who police say has a permit to carry, shot the man in the chest and leg. He died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation says at least four shots were fired.

Several witnesses, including the shooter, are cooperating with the police on the matter. 

A handgun was recovered at the scene. Police will be using private surveillance camera footage to help them during their investigation.

