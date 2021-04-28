Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Man killed, 3 others injured in NYC shootings

Police recovered a firearm and the scene, along with 17 shell casings

By Tina Moore, Larry Celona, Kenneth Garger | New York Post
close
NYPD departures, retirements up 75 percent in 2020 as NYC sees 27 shootings over weekendVideo

NYPD departures, retirements up 75 percent in 2020 as NYC sees 27 shootings over weekend

New York Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins says police officers are tired of working under failed leadership and being seen as the 'bad guy.'

A man was killed and three other people were injured in a series of shootings across New York City on Tuesday night, police said.

The bloodshed began at about 6:15 p.m. in the Bronx when a 39-year-old man, and a woman, 27, were shot while seated inside a car at East 216 Street and Olinville Avenue, police and sources said.

The man, who was struck in his chest, was taken to Montefiore Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

NYC DRUNK DRIVER SUSPECT SOBS AND APOLOGIZES FOR DEATH OF NYPD OFFICER: 'I'M SORRY'

The woman was shot in the torso and hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

Sources said a male suspect fled the scene in a white minivan.

About an hour-and-a-half later in Washington Heights, a 37-year-old was shot in the lower back while standing outside a building on West 175th Street, police said.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and is expected to survive.

At about 10:10 p.m. at Brooklyn’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses, a 19-year-old woman shot in once in the foot during a hail of gunfire, police and sources.

The alleged shooter, a 19-year-old man, was arrested, police said. Charges against him were pending as of early Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police recovered a firearm and the scene, along with 17 shell casings, sources said.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

Your Money