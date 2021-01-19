Man in photograph that appears to show him hanging from Senate balcony appears in court

A man who was captured in a photograph that appeared to show him hanging from the Senate balcony during the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 appeared virtually in court Tuesday.

Josiah Colt, 34, was charged with entering a restricted building and violent entry on the Capitol grounds.

The Idaho man acquired a public defense attorney after telling the Judge that he is unemployed and has "Negative 463" dollars in his bank account.

Colt told KBOI that he "didn’t cause any damage in the Chamber" and "got caught up in the moment."

"In the moment I thought I was doing the right thing," he told the local news outlet. "I realize now that my actions were in appropriate [sic] and I beg for forgiveness from America and my home state of Idaho. My intention wasn’t to put a stain on our great Country’s Democratic process."

Judge Michael Harvey ordered Colt to stay out of Washington, D.C. other than for court business and not to leave Idaho unless he receives permission from pre-trial services. Colt was also ordered not to possess any illegal firearms.

He is due back in court Feb. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

FBI Director Christopher Wray said last week that more than 100 people have already been arrested for their roles in the Capitol Hill riot, and that authorities have identified over 200 suspects.

