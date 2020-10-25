Shooter in clown mask sought in Detroit home invasion

Detroit police are seeking a man in a clown mask after responding to a home invasion shooting.

It happened Saturday around 1:19 a.m. on the city's east side.

The incident injured a 66-year-old woman, who was shot, and a 52-year-old woman who was beaten, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

MAN BREAKS INTO CALIFORNIA HOME DURING REMOTE LEARNING, PROMPTING TEACHER TO DIAL 911

The shooting victim was in stable condition at the hospital.

The victims were overpowered after answering a knock at the door, according to the station.

Police said the intruder made off with the older woman’s wallet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They described the suspect as having on a black hooded sweater in addition to the clown mask.