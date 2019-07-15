Man on meth crashes into Bay Area home with newborn inside: police

A 61-year-old man took methamphetamines Sunday evening before crashing his SUV into a Bay Area home where a newborn baby was inside, police said.

Percey Reed crashed into the living room of a Rohnert Park home -- about 50 miles north of San Francisco -- around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to public safety officials.

Witnesses told police they saw a Chevy Tahoe crash into the home at a high rate of speed after the driver failed to turn at a bend in the roadway.

The driver was stuck in the vehicle and had to be removed through the rear hatch, the Press Democrat reported. He was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, the report said.

TENNESSE POLICE WARN NOT TO FLUSH DRUGS DOWN TOILET FOR FEAR OF CREATING 'METH-GATORS'

The residents weren't in the front rooms during the crash and escaped without injuries, according to the paper. City inspectors deemed their home uninhabitable and helped them move to a temporary location, police said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Reed told officers he had taken methamphetamines before he got behind the wheel. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamines, police said.