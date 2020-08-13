Expand / Collapse search
Man held up by stun gun on online date gone horribly wrong

The woman went through his pockets and allegedly swiped $100 in cash

By Nick Givas | Fox News
Authorities said a man from Boston had a stun gun pulled on him Tuesday morning, as he was being robbed by a woman he met through an online dating app.

The unidentified man rendezvoused with the young woman at a local hotel, the Associated Press reported.

He told police the two talked for about 30 minutes before she pointed a Taser stun gun at him and began rifling through his pockets.

She allegedly stole $100 in cash before law enforcement was called in.

The man reportedly alerted hotel security first, after he escaped the room. When police officers arrived on the scene the woman claimed she'd never met the man.

A pink Taser was located, however, inside her luggage and she was then arrested, according to the AP.

She was later identified by police as Selena Rivera-Apodaca, 24, of Kent, Wash.

She is expected to be arraigned on charges of armed robbery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report 

