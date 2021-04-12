Man suspected of pointing gun, throwing pizza at Domino's workers over toppings dispute dodges assault charge

The Minnesota man suspected of drawing a gun and throwing pizza slices at Domino's employees because he was dissatisfied with his order is facing a disorderly conduct citation, rather than assault charges, according to a report.

Rochester police responded to a disturbance at a local Domino’s where an employee alleged that Victor Fortner, 34, threatened workers with a gun.

His complaint: the toppings were not on the side of the pizza, according to My Fox 47.

Fortner then threw pizza slices at two employees before drawing his gun on them and then driving off.

Police say that Fortner admitted to being at Domino's but denied pointing a gun at anyone.

Additionally, no gun could be found in his car, but police still arrested Fortner.

He initially faced face possible charges of assault but was instead cited for disorderly conduct, My Fox 47 reports.

There were no reported injuries during the incident, according to WHDH.