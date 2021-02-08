Man found weeks after being reported missing in Grand Canyon

A 60-year-old man from Maine last seen on Dec. 20 on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona was located and is OK, authorities said Sunday.

On Sunday, National Park Service officials said Stephen Coleman, who was considered missing, had been found outside of Grand Canyon National Park and "is safe and in good health," but did not release any other details.

Officials said Saturday that a search had started Coleman, who was believed to be traveling alone and indicated he was going hiking in the Grand Canyon.