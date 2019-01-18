Man accused of strangling Temple U. student, stuffing body in plastic bin gets life after jury convicts on all counts

A Philadelphia jury on Thursday found a defendant guilty on all counts in the death of a Temple University student after prosecutors alleged he strangled her in his apartment because she cut short a sexual encounter with him.

Joshua Hupperterz, 30, was later sentenced to the mandatory term of life without the possibility of parole in the death of Jenna Burleigh, 22, in August 2017.

“This was just such an outrageous, depraved crime,” Common Pleas Court Judge Glenn Bronson told Hupperterz at the sentencing, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “You just extinguished the life of a very special person who had a lot to give."

Investigators said he killed Burleigh in his Philadelphia apartment before moving her body to his mother's suburban home in a plastic storage bin, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

He then moved her remains to his grandmother's home in the Poconos, where they were found, the report said.

Hupperterz did not testify, and earlier pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering, according to Fox 29.

Consequently, Bronson added the maximum sentence on the related counts -- consecutive 4.5- to nine-year sentences in state prison on misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence, the Inquirer reported.