Lawyer found dead in upstate NY may be linked to New Jersey shooting at judge's house

A man possibly involved in the fatal shooting of a federal court judge’s son in New Jersey was found dead in New York’s Sullivan County on Monday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The man, an attorney from New York City, is being investigated in connection with the shooting, a law enforcement official and a judiciary official told the Associated Press. The man had appeared before the judge in the past, the officials said.

Trooper Steven Nevel, a spokesperson for New York State Police's Troop F, told Fox News the FBI was on the scene in the town of Rockland to determine if the body found there was linked to the shooting at U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ home in North Brunswick.

MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR GUNMAN IN NEW JERSEY ATTACK ON FEDERAL JUDGE'S SON, HUSBAND

The man was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, law enforcement officials said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Earlier Monday, an FBI Newark spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that law enforcement was conducting official business in New York, but could not confirm the death or its link to the case involving Salas’ family.

NEW JERSEY FEDERAL JUDGE’S SON KILLED, HUSBAND SHOT AT HOME

According to the New York Post, police and the FBI were on their way to the New York town to probe his connection with a gun found near the scene.

Federal, state and local law enforcement were on the hunt for the gunman who fatally shot Salas' son and wounded her husband while disguised as a FedEx worker.

Salas’ son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, was killed and her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, is in the hospital after they were shot around 5 p.m. Sunday, officials have said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, according to the Associated Press.

The gunman fled in a car, officials said.

Daniel, a college student, was her only child, officials said. He was set to be heading back shortly to the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., where he was named to the Dean’s List this spring.

“I was shocked last night to hear news of Daniel Anderl’s tragic death Sunday evening in New Jersey. Daniel was a rising junior, enrolled for classes beginning in the next few weeks,” university President John Garvey wrote on Twitter. “He turned 20 last week.”

The young Anderl, who previously attended St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, N.J., was remembered as "a true friend, a proud Falcon, and an overall wonderful human being," according to a statement on the school's website.

"It is with the utmost sadness that we inform you that Dan Anderl '18 was taken from us last night," the statement reads. "He will be truly missed. We pray for Dan's family and friends during this unbelievably difficult time – please know, we are mourning with you."

North Brunswick Mayor Francis “Mac” Womack told NJ.com Mark Anderl needed surgery shortly after the attack, but is now in stable condition at an area hospital.

Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged the tragedy and offered his condolences in a statement on Monday.

"I send my deepest condolences to Judge Salas and her family on the death of their son and wish her husband a swift and complete recovery," he said. "This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated, and I have ordered the full resources of the FBI and U.S. Marshals Service to investigate the matter.”

The Associated Press and Fox News' Marta Dhanis contributed to this report.