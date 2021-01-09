Phoenix man in Capitol riot dressed in horns, bearskin headdress is arrested, charged

The shirtless man seen in photos from the riot inside the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, dressed in tan pants and a bearskin headdress with horns, has been arrested and charged in federal court.

The Justice Department announced Saturday that Jacob Anthony Chansley, who goes by Jake Angeli, was charged with knowingly breaking into the Capitol building and it’s grounds, along with violent entry and disorderly conduct.

The Metropolitan Police of Washington asked the public to help identify the Phoenix native earlier this week.

Angeli became known in right-wing circles for protesting in Phoenix in his wild costume, telling the Arizona Republic in a 2020 interview that he is a Q-ANON supporter.

He was taken into custody Saturday after he called the FBI’s Washington field office to speak with law enforcement officials.

Angeli was seen in multiple photos released on social media, walking around the Capitol halls and sitting in the Senate chamber.

The Q-ANON activist told the FBI that he came to D.C. with other "patriots" from Arizona at the "request of the President" to protest the certification of the Electoral College results by Congress.

The Justice Department said two other men also seen in social media posts from the riot were charged in federal court along with Angeli, including Florida man Adam Johnson who stole Pelosi’s lectern.

West Virginia state Delegate Derrick Evans, who posted a video of himself breaching the threshold of the Capitol and yelling "We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol," also was charged. He resigned his post effective immediately Saturday.

Washington Attorney General Karl Racine said Friday in a "Good Morning America" interview, that President Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani could be investigated for instigating the riot.

"Donald Trump Jr., Giuliani, even the president of the United States, were calling on their supporters and hate groups to go to the Capitol and, in Rudy Giuliani’s words exercise ‘combat justice'," he said.

"We’re going to investigate not only the mobsters, but also those who invited the violence," he added.