New Jersey
Published

Man dies on NJ golf course after being struck by lightning

Unidentified man in his 70s is first lightning-related death of year

By Mark Lungariello | New York Post
A man was killed by a lightning bolt on a New Jersey golf course as he tried to find cover from a developing electrical storm on Wednesday afternoon, reports said.

The unidentified victim, who was in his 70s, was seeking shelter on the course at Burlington Country Club in Westampton Township when the storm hit, sources told CBS 3 Philadelphia.

Lightning struck a tree nearby the man, who died at the scene near the course’s sixth or seventh hole at about 3:30 p.m., the station said.

No one had been killed by lightning in the US this year as of Tuesday, which was a record in the country for the longest into a year without a lightning-related death, The Washington Post reported hours before the fatal accident.

Seventeen people were killed by lightning last year, the Washington Post said, citing National Weather service data.

