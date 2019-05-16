Man convicted in 4 killings set for execution in Alabama

A man convicted of murder in a quadruple killing after a dispute over a pickup truck is set to be executed in Alabama.

Forty-one-year-old Michael Brandon Samra is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Atmore.

Samra and friend Mark Duke were convicted of killing Duke's father, the father's girlfriend and the woman's two elementary-age daughters in March 1997. Evidence showed Duke planned the killings because his father wouldn't let him use his pickup.

Duke and Samra both were originally sentenced to death, but Duke's sentence was overturned because he was 16 at the time of the killings. Samra was 19 at the time.

Another execution is scheduled Thursday in Tennessee .