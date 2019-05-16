Expand / Collapse search
Man convicted in 4 killings set for execution in Alabama

By JAY REEVES | Associated Press
FILE - This photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows Michael Brandon Samra. His attorney has asked the governor to halt his Thursday, May 16, 2019 lethal injection while a Kentucky court weighs the appropriateness of the death penalty for people who were under 21 at the time of their crimes. Samra was 19 when he participated in the 1997 slayings in Shelby County of four people, including two children. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A man convicted of murder in a quadruple killing after a dispute over a pickup truck is set to be executed in Alabama.

Forty-one-year-old Michael Brandon Samra is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state prison in Atmore.

Samra and friend Mark Duke were convicted of killing Duke's father, the father's girlfriend and the woman's two elementary-age daughters in March 1997. Evidence showed Duke planned the killings because his father wouldn't let him use his pickup.

Duke and Samra both were originally sentenced to death, but Duke's sentence was overturned because he was 16 at the time of the killings. Samra was 19 at the time.

Another execution is scheduled Thursday in Tennessee .