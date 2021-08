Man chokes woman unconscious, tries to rape her on NYC subway: NYPD

A man choked a woman unconscious and then tried to rape her on a Manhattan subway train this week, police said.

The 40-year-old victim was sitting on a northbound C train, approaching the last stop at 168th Street in Washington Heights around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, when a stranger approached and demanded money, authorities said.

Then he slammed her into the train car seats and strangled her until she temporarily lost consciousness, cops said.

He then placed his hands inside her bra and attempted to rape her, police said.

When the train pulled into the station, the sicko allegedly dragged the woman onto the platform before taking off.

Surveillance video released late Wednesday shows the suspect running out the emergency door.

Cops are still looking for the suspect.