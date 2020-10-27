Man charged with murder in North Carolina 3 months after finding girlfriend in tub

North Carolina prosecutors have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who died after being found unconscious in a bathtub three months ago.

The arrest of John Curtis Tolson in the July death of 38-year-old LeeAnn Fletcher in Kitty Hawk was announced Monday.

Tolson reported finding Fletcher in the tub. She died three days later.

Tolson was charged with one count of second-degree murder and taken into custody Monday in Bangor, Maine, Dare County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble said.

Fletcher’s family started a “JusticeforLeeAnn” social media video campaign to pressure authorities to arrest Tolson.

One of the videos contained audio of Tolson's 911 call, the Raleigh News-Observer reported Monday.

“My friend, she’s laying in the tub, she won’t wake up," he says. "I think she fell last night, I’m not sure. There’s blood coming out of her nose so I can’t get her to wake up."

The family also posted video shot by a private investigator showing a bloodied mattress, pillows and clothing that he found when he went to Fletcher's home after her death, the paper reported.

The family accused investigators of handling the case with “no sense of urgency,” according to the paper.

Kitty Hawk police responded by urging patience as it conducted the investigation. Womble’s office issued a statement in August saying it was waiting for autopsy results before filing criminal charges.

The autopsy revealed the woman died from a blow to the head that could have been accidental or intentional, according to reports.

“Everybody give yourself a pat on the back because if it wasn’t for us, and pushing this and pushing this and pushing this, we would not be where we’re at right now,” Fletcher’s cousin Trisha Cahoon said in a Facebook video Monday, according to the News-Observer. “We got him, y’all.”