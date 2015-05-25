Man charged with having sex with corpse in Georgia mortuary

A homeless man broke into a funeral home and had sex with a woman's body, police said Friday.

Domonique Smith, 26, was arrested Feb. 9 when he was found with a bike stolen from the Hill Watson Peoples Funeral Service, and further investigation revealed that a body there had been disturbed during the burglary, police said.

"The results of our investigation and the forensic examination gave us probable cause to believe that this individual had indeed sexually assaulted a dead body," said Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick.

Capt. Gordon Griswould told the Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus that Smith was found in a vacant home with other stolen property, including TVs and guns.

Smith pleaded guilty to burglary, entering an unoccupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property, according to the newspaper. He is currently in jail.

It's unclear if Smith has an attorney. He is expected to appear in court on the necrophilia charge Monday.