Man charged in threat to kill all gays at St. Louis Pride

ST. LOUIS – A suburban St. Louis man is accused of threatening to shoot and kill "every gay person" and himself at the city's Pride parade.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Edward Terry, of Overland, was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat.

Court documents say Terry created a fake email account and sent a message to one of PrideSTL's parade planners saying he would take his guns to PrideFest and "kill every gay person I can before I kill myself."

The annual parade in downtown St. Louis draws hundreds of thousands of people. It is scheduled for June 30 this year.

Bail for Terry is set at $20,000, cash only.

No attorney who can comment on his behalf is listed in online court records.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com