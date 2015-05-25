Expand / Collapse search
Homicide
Last Update May 3, 2016

Man charged in fatal shooting of senior airman at home near Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base

By | Associated Press

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – A man has been charged with fatally shooting a senior airman while drinking alcohol at a home near Whiteman Air Force Base.

Johnson County prosecutor Rob Russell said he charged 22-year-old Dominic Sacco, of Knob Noster, on Monday with second-degree murder in the death of John J. Bottom. Sacco also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and was jailed Monday on a $50,000 cash-only bond. No attorney who could comment on his case is listed in online court records.

A probable cause statement says Sacco and another friend took out handguns early Saturday at a Warrensburg home. A witness said Sacco chambered a round, pointed it and shot Bottom once in the head. Bottom was rushed to a Kansas City hospital, where he later was declared brain dead.