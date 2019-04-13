'Fatigued' trucker, 55, charged in crash that killed Illinois state trooper, police say

A truck driver was arrested Thursday in connection with a crash that killed an Illinois state trooper conducting a traffic stop last month, authorities said.

Craig Wade Dittmar, 55, is charged with reckless homicide and operating a motor vehicle while fatigued, according to an Illinois State Police statement.

On March 28, Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial truck on the side of a highway in Freeport, about 115 miles west of Chicago, when a semi tractor-trailer truck struck her, her squad car and the truck she had ordered to pull over.

Dittmar, of Stockton, allegedly drove the truck and was cited at the time of the crash for improper use of a lane and violating Scott’s Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was being held on $250,000 bond at Stephenson County jail. Jones-Story, 34, is among three Illinois state troopers to die in a traffic-related incident this year.

Trooper Gerald Ellis, 36, was killed just two days later by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 94 near Libertyville. In January, a vehicle hit Trooper Christopher Lambert near Northbrook.