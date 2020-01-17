Man caught on video destroying Bloomingdale’s cosmetics section: cops

A man was arrested after going berserk inside a Connecticut Bloomingdale’s and knocking over racks of perfumes and cosmetics in an apparent fit of rage on Monday.

Surveillance footage obtained by ABC7 allegedly shows Jason Gilbertie methodically trashing the cosmetics section of the luxury department store chain at the SoNo Collection mall in Norwalk.

When a security guard tried to intervene, Gilbertie, 42, allegedly threw items at him and punched him. Another security guard tried to pepper spray Gilbertie, but that did little to stop his mall meltdown, cops said.

Witnesses reported that a man was “destroying all of the items in the store” and had punched another person, around 6:45 p.m. Monday, police said, according to The Hour.

Officers were eventually able to restrain Gilbertie after a brief struggle. It’s unclear what prompted the rampage.

The store said the man caused about $100,000 worth of damage.

