Man called 'mastermind' of prison riot severed from trial

A Delaware inmate accused by prosecutors of being the "mastermind" behind a deadly prison riot last year has been dismissed from a trial at which he and three other inmates were facing murder and kidnapping charges, a judge told jurors Tuesday.

Judge William Carpenter Jr. told jurors that Roman Shankaras will be tried later with another group of inmates because the relationship between Shankaras and his court-appointed attorney, with whom Shankaras had clashed publicly in court, had deteriorated to the point that it was affecting a fair trial for all the defendants.

The move came a day after Carpenter canceled Monday's proceedings and sent jurors home, saying he and attorneys had to deal with legal issues, which he did not explain at the time.

The trial against the remaining three inmates resumed with testimony from Royal Downs, a former Baltimore gang leader killer who was transferred to Delaware to serve a life sentence for a 1995 murder conviction. Downs, 53, pleaded guilty to a single count of riot and agreed to testify for the prosecution against his fellow inmates.

"I'm up in age," Downs explained when asked by the prosecutor why he agreed to testify against his co-defendants. Downs, who has lost appeals in both state and federal courts in Maryland, also suggested that there was an opportunity to have his conviction overturned and that he didn't want to jeopardize it.

"It would be foolish or idiotic for me to risk going to court for this case," he said, adding that deciding to cooperate with prosecutors was the hardest thing he has ever done.

"I was married to the streets," he said. "To do this, it ain't right, but I'm doing it anyway."

Downs was one of 18 inmates charged after inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Delaware's maximum-security prison, rioted on Feb. 1 of last year, killing prison guard Steven Floyd and taking three other staffers hostage. Two other prison guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours before tactical teams burst through a wall with a backhoe and rescued her. Sixteen of the inmates are charged with murder.

Downs testified Tuesday that, on the day of the riot, he saw several inmates put on masks as they were called in from the recreation yard.

"Right after that, I heard Floyd calling "Code One!" Downs testified, referring to the alert code for an officer being attacked. Downs said he went to his cell, and that a short time later, his cellmate, Kelly Gibbs, came in with blood on his clothes.

He also testified that he saw Dwayne Staats, one of the three defendants currently on trial, carrying a shank, or homemade knife.

"I didn't see anything physical that he did ... A lot of people had knives, I guess just for protection, that night," Downs added.

Downs also identified Staats as the person whose voice was captured on audio recordings of negotiations with law enforcement officials.

"Floyd's already down. He about to be canceled," the inmate negotiator says at one point. "Floyd's already down. You keep on playing ... somebody else going to be next."

Downs also testified that he saw inmate Jonatan Rodriguez attacking Floyd on two occasions, including hitting him with a fire extinguisher while sitting on his back, and that inmate Lawrence Michaels told him he had stabbed Floyd several times.

Downs also admitted taking part in the negotiations after authorities shut off electricity, water and phones in the building, saying that it was especially important to have phone service restored so inmates could talk to the media. Downs suggested that it was important to draw media attention to the uprising, and that inmates feared retaliation by authorities.

During the riot, inmates complained about "dehumanizing conditions."