Man buying child's lunchbox shot at Louisiana Walmart

A bystander at a Louisiana Walmart was wounded Tuesday when an altercation between two patrons led to gunfire.

Police responded about 11:45 a.m. to a report of shots fired at the Walmart in Burbank. One patron was arrested once they arrived. The other, who fled the scene in a light-colored sedan, was described as a black male with a short haircut and a thin, slight build, wearing a black shirt and shorts.

The two suspects got into an argument at the store, according to reports, and before long, handguns were drawn. East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said at a press conference Tuesday that one gun was recovered at the scene.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was standing in line at checkout to purchase a child's lunchbox when he was hit by the crossfire. Authorities said he drove himself to a nearby hospital where he was treated for injuries related to a gunshot wound.

The episode come days after two mass shootings in 24 hours, the first at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday that left 22 people dead. The second occurred early Sunday in downtown Dayton, Ohio, claiming nine lives.

The mayor-president of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome, emphasized that "an innocent bystander did go to the hospital with a gunshot wound, but no other injuries have been reported."

The Burbank episode marked the third shooting at a Walmart in a week. The first occurred on July 30, when a disgruntled former employee opened fire at a Mississipi store, killing two employees.