Man breaks into Texas woman’s home, leaves nude photos, chilling note: 'I've been watching you'

Texas police are hunting a man who broke into a Rowlett woman’s home while she was out, used her camera to take nude photos of himself and left behind a sinister note claiming "I've been watching you."

Investigators with the Rowlett police said the unidentified man scaled a six-foot fence and entered the home via the woman’s unlocked bedroom window on Sept. 26.

In addition to the nude photos, the intruder left behind a used condom and the chilling note, FOX4 News reported.

“What the note indicates to me is that the suspect does not know the victim,” Rowlett Police Det. Cruz Hernandez told the station. “Because the note makes a notation that is ‘I’ve been watching you.’”

The prowler took some of the woman’s personal items and police recovered fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene.

“The only thing we can gather is that it's connected to the house,” Hernandez said. “So we believe it’s possibly someone living or staying within walking distance of her home.”

Police said they're waiting on DNA testing results and are looking for more surveillance video from around the neighborhood in hopes of identifying the suspect.

“If it is a creepy stalker person, hopefully, he’s just caught and this goes away, quickly,” Brendee Olmsted, who lives nearby, told CBS DFW.

A friend of the victim told FOX4 News the woman is shaken by the incident and hasn't returned to the home.