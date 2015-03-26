Man breaks into Kansas TV station, stabs 2 workers

A man wielding a knife has broken into a Kansas television station and stabbed two sales employees.

WIBW-TV (http://bit.ly/MnNXEV) reports the suspect got into the station Wednesday morning. He was eventually tackled and held down by several employees until police arrived. The suspect and the two men he is accused of stabbing were taken to a hospital for treatment.

None of their injuries were considered serious.

The station reports the man spoke to the news director on a lobby phone, saying the Department of Veterans Affairs was mishandling his case. After the news director explained that the man needed to discuss the issue with the VA, the man threw a lamp through the glass front doors.

The station says the man then ran through the halls as employees fled.

Information from: WIBW-TV.