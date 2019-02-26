Man attacks woman with metal barrier in New York City, says ‘tag, you’re it,’ cops say

It was a game of tag that a 26-year-old woman didn’t sign up for.

New York City police were hunting Tuesday for a man who attacked a stranger with a metal barrier on a street and told her, “tag, you’re it.”

The unidentified man, believed to be in his 20s, was captured on surveillance video dragging the metal barrier in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood on Jan. 20. The man then allegedly hit the 26-year-old in the back with the barrier, yelled the phrase from the children’s game and fled.

The woman suffered a minor injury and refused medical attention.

Police said the two people did not know each other and didn’t exchange words during the incident.

The attacker was described as a man with a medium build, about 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with short, dark curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black track jacket and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered.