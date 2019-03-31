Man arrested in death of nanny found dead in New Jersey park after jog, prosecutors say

A man was arrested Sunday in the death of a nanny who was found murdered in a New Jersey park after going for a jog last week, prosecutors said.

Jorge Rios was taken into custody a week after authorities found Carolina Cano’s body dumped in a lake at Jersey City’s Lincoln Park, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted Sunday. Authorities are expected to release more information on the arrest later in the day.

The 45-year-old nanny went for a jog about 5:30 a.m. last Sunday and never returned home, Cano’s roommate told NBC New York. By 7:30 a.m., authorities found Cano’s body in the park’s lake, not far from where she lived, and she was pronounced dead two hours later.

"She was a working woman, a good woman," her roommate told the news station. "She didn’t bother anyone. She was a woman that was always with God, that’s how she lived. She was really a beautiful woman. She had a very beautiful heart."

The medical examiner discovered marks around Cano’s neck that indicated she was strangled, sources told NBC New York.

The roommate said Cano was from Peru and lived in her Jersey City apartment for two years prior to her death.

"It has affected us so much because it happened so suddenly," Cano’s roommate said. "It didn't happen because she was sick, it happened from one moment to the next."