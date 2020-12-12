Man arrested in killing of Nashville ICU nurse

A Tennessee man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Nashville intensive care nurse.

Devaunte Lewis Hill, 21, was charged with criminal homicide in Caitlyn Kaufman's death, the Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted on Friday. The 26-year-old healthcare worker was shot during her commute to St. Thomas West Hospital on Dec. 3.

NASHVILLE ICU NURSE AND 'HEALTH CARE HERO' SHOT AND KILLED ON WAY TO WORK

According to The Associated Press, a Metro Parks police officer found Kaufman's gray Mazda CX-5 SUV on the right shoulder of Interstate 440 at 8:52 p.m. and stopped, believing it to be a single-car crash site. She died at the scene.

A tip led the Metro Nashville Police Department to Hill's East Nashville apartment complex, where he was arrested without incident, according to Chief John Drake.

"Without going into detail, which I cannot do at this point, he gave a statement implicating himself in Caitlyn's murder," Drake told WSMV.

The Tennessean reported Friday that data from Hill's cell phone provider placed his phone on Interstate 440 at the time of the shooting.

Dickerson told reporters in a news conference that Hill and Kaufman did not know each other, but no motive has been announced.

It was not immediately clear whether Hill has an attorney. He is being held without bond.

Drake said a more than $65,000 reward may have encouraged residents to give information to police.

"Those who knew Caitlyn Kaufman witnessed the overwhelming compassion and kindness she showed for each person she cared for and worked alongside," Saint Thomas West Hospital said in a statement.

A memorial service for Kaufman is set in her Western Pennsylvania hometown at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaufman's mother, Diane Kaufman, told The Tennessean that she felt relieved police had caught Hill.

"If it weren’t for the generosity of the Nashville community, I fear it wouldn't have ever happened this quickly," she said. "I think I’m still in shock. I was in shock with the shooting, but now I’m in shock with the arrest. I’m just so thankful."