Man arrested in cold-case California killing faces new sex assault charges, officials say

A man arrested in February in connection with the cold case murder of 11-year-old Linda O’Keefe was charged this week in two other sexual assaults that occurred in California sometime between the mid-1990s and early 2000s, prosecutors announced.

James Neal, 72, who made his first appearance at an Orange County courtroom, faces additional charges of lewd or lascivious acts upon a child in Riverside County, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced, according to the Orange County Register.

“While that evidence will be presented in court, there are now allegations of multiple sexual assault victims,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, according to KTLA. “And so, we do believe that Mr. Neal was involved in creating more victims beyond the murder of Linda O’Keefe.”

Neal, of Monument, Colorado, was charged last month with the sexual assault and killing of the Newport Beach girl in July 1973. O’Keefe’s body was found in a Back Bay ditch the next day. Advanced DNA technology helped link Neal to the murder, police said.

Neal faces a maximum 82 years to life in prison if convicted, authorities said.