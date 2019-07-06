Man arrested in death of Dennis Day, original Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer

A man with a long rap sheet has been arrested in the death of a Dennis Day, an original Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeer, according to a report.

Day disappeared 12 months ago. His body was found in April after searches of his home in Phoenix, Oregon. He was 76.

Oregon State Police announced on Friday that Daniel Burda, 36, was charged in the death. He was jailed last week for violating the conditions of his probation in a 2018 robbery case.

Burda was charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse, criminal mistreatment and identity theft, state police said.

He worked for Day and his husband Ernie Caswell, 88, as a handyman, the Oregonian reported.

“I just find that I’m saddened for Dennis. I’m saddened for Ernie. I’m also sad for Dan,” said Kirk Pederson, 62, according to the paper.

Pederson said he introduced Burda to Day and Caswell.

Burda has a criminal record that includes convictions for sodomy, robbery and assault going back a decade, according to the paper.

He was accused in January 2018 of strangling a girlfriend he told police was “possessed by spirits,” the paper reported.

Casewell told police Day didn’t like having Burda in their home, the Oregonian reported.

Last week, two women were charged with stealing Day’s 1996 Ford Escort a few days after he was last seen.

Day was a familiar face on TV to baby boomer kids, appearing on the Mickey Mouse Club show from 1955 until its end in 1957.